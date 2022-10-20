Ramban’s ‘unsafe’ bridge to be replaced next month: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 : The “Jhula Bailey Suspension Bridge” at Ramban, the replacement work of which had got delayed from time-to-time for one reason or the other, is finally being taken up on a mission mode, so that the entire work is complete within a month or so, with least inconvenience to the public.

This was stated here today by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who also happens to be the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament representing the area.

It may be recalled that there had been a long standing demand for replacement of Jhula Bailey Suspension Bridge, because the existing bridge had turned “unsafe” being quite old and unable to cope up with the current requirement of the traffic movement on the highway. The work for replacement of the bridge was assigned to Border Roads Organisation, but it got stalled for technical and other reasons.

In August this year, Dr Jitendra Singh called a meeting with senior BRO officials led by Lieutenant General BRO Rajeev Choudhary and issued instructions to find whatever feasible option to get the project complete. Meanwhile, on the directions of Dr Jitendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam also provided his views and comments on the issue.

Following this, the BRO swung into action and on 1st September, the Director General BRO Lieutenant General Rajeev Choudhary, under his Emergent Powers sanctioned a job for replacement of Jhula Bridge. Thereafter, all the follow-up action was taken on high priority and the existing bridge was de-launched on 24th September this year.

New bridge items have been procured by BRO through GRSC Kolkata and all the stores have reached Ramban. It is, therefore, expected the complete work of the replacement of the bridge will be accomplished in the next few weeks.

A written confirmation of this was done by DG BRO Lieutenant General Rajeev Choudhary, by means of a DO letter written by him to the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, wherein he committed that as a follow up to instructions conveyed in the meeting held with the Minister, the work on the replacement of existing Jhula Bailey Suspension bridge is being taken up.

BRO Chief has also assured the Minister in writing that the BRO agencies will endeavour to complete the work by the middle of November 2022.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the BRO, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this will come as a huge relief to the people of the region, who were constantly suffering from traffic jams coupled with the risk of safety incurred by commuting on a bridge that had outlived its lifespan.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, he will soon try to personally visit Ramban and seek an on the spot review. Meanwhile, he said, he is receiving regular updates both from the BRO authorities as well as the district administration.