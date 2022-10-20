LG Mathur chairs meeting of State Board for Wildlife

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 20: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur today chaired the 7th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife of UT Ladakh, at Raj Niwas.

Emphasizing the need to tackle the issue of feral dogs in Ladakh, LG Mathur advised the Wildlife Department to coordinate with Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) and provide necessary assistance to them, including the utilisation of outsourced staff, to conduct sterilisation camps across Ladakh to neuter feral dogs.

He further advised AHD that necessary support may be provided to Indian Air Force (IAF) to conduct sterilisation camps at the IAF station to ensure air safety. He directed AHD to work in coordination with the Indian Army and IAF to ensure that food waste is not thrown in the open. He stressed the need to conduct the sterilisation of feral dogs in April or May next year and complete the process within a period of three months.

LG Mathur stated that the rationalisation of boundaries of Wildlife sanctuaries is being done in consultation with local stakeholders for ensuring that ownership of lands remains with the people residing in these areas.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; EC LAHDC Kargil Mohsin Ali; MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and wildlife expert Dr Ranjit Singh, who also attended the meeting, gave suggestions to tackle the issue of feral dogs and rationalisation of boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries.

Earlier, Dr S Sathyakumar from WII informed that four reports on the assessment of wildlife values and land tenure based on the rationalisation of boundaries of Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary have been prepared and shared after proper consultation with the residents of Changthang and Nubra areas. He informed that the final report would soon be submitted.

Director, AHD, Dr Mohammad Raza, informed about sterilisation camps being conducted in both Leh and Kargil under which 3544 feral dogs have been neutered this year.

Advisor, Umang Narula; Principal Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Commissioner/ Secretary, Padma Angmo; Secretary, PDD, Ravinder Kumar; DIG Ladakh Police, Sheikh Junaid; Chief Wildlife Warden, Sajad Mufti; Director, Sheep/Animal Husbandry, Dr Mohd Raza; Director, Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dr Satya Prakash Yadav; Scientist, WII, Dr S Sathyakumar; representatives from Zoological Survey of India and Botanical Survey of India; Officer Incharge, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa; Dr Padma Gurmet; Senior Scientist, Nature Conservation Foundation, Dr Yash Veer Bhatnagar and Trustee, Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment, Dr RK Singh, were among those who attended the meeting virtually.