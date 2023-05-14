Mayor SMC, DDC Member call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 14: Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mattu discussed various development issues of Srinagar City with the Lt Governor.

Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Member, District Development Council Tulail, Bandipora also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance and development of the district.

The Lt Governor assured the Mayor SMC and the DDC member of appropriate redressal of all the genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.