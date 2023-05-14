DC, SSP Bandipora begin 2-day tour of Gurez Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, May 14: The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad along with SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma today initiated a two days marathon tour to Gurez Valley in order to review the developmental works in the area.

During the visit locals, PRI members, several delegations and Civil Society called upon the DC and raised various demands and issues for disposal.

Dr Owais chaired a meeting with the officers of the sub division to discuss the progress and implementation of the ongoing developmental projects.

The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate Gurez, Dr Mudasir and the heads of the departments besides other officers.

During the meeting, DC directed the officers to ensure the timely completion of the projects and to maintain the quality of work. He also instructed them to identify new projects that would benefit the local population and bring prosperity to the area.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the importance of involving the local community in the developmental process and urged the officers to ensure their participation in decision-making.

He took stock of the developmental works and other projects in the area. He directed the officers to expedite the work on these projects so that the people could avail of the benefits at the earliest.

DC asked the Health Department to improve health care services across the subdivision. He said that there is a need to further improve the health infrastructure

DC also directed the Education Department to improve the standards in imparting education.

In order to spread awareness regarding drug abuse, DC directed the officers of the Education Department to hold Awareness Sessions under Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (NMB) in all the educational institutions across the Sub Division. He said that our society especially the Youth must be imparted awareness regarding the life threatening impacts of drug abuse. He said the Valley must be declared drug free in near future. He said that the administration is committed to control the menace of drug abuse across the district.

The visit of the Deputy Commissioner to Gurez Valley is a part of the administration’s efforts to reach out to the people living in far-flung areas of the district and to ensure that their developmental needs are met. The administration is committed to bringing prosperity to the area and improving the quality of life of the people living in the Gurez Valley.