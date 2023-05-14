Houses of several RDD officers raided

Missing of record from BDO Mathwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: Teams of J&K Police raided houses of several former and present officers overnight to trace out the important record of Rural Development Department which has been reportedly missing.

As per sources, a formal complaint was made on Saturday by a senior officer of RDD with Police Station Gharota that several important files of the Department between the year 2013 to 2016 are missing from Block Development Office (BDO) Mathwar.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered in this connection at Police Station Gharota and to trace out the record, several teams of Police Station Gharota were constituted by SDPO Rural Mohan Lal Sharma.

The Police teams accompanied by several serving BDOs raided houses of several serving and former officers of RDD in the presence of Executive Magistrate Bhalwal Kuldeep Kumar at Rabta-Bagani in Mathwar area, Karwanda (Bhalwal), Akhnoor and Lower Roop Nagar.

Sources disclosed that during raid in the house of Panchayat Secretary Mathwar Farooq Ali, several files were recovered. They further disclosed that some files were also recovered from the Lower Roopnagar residence of Mool Raj Raina (Ex-Panchayat Secretary, Mathwar), who is basically resident of Mathwar.

Further investigation of the case was going on, sources added.