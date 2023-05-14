Karnataka results rejection of divisive politics: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 14: Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the Karnataka Assembly elections have proved that the country does not want a fight between religions and this is the victory of love.

This he said during a private function in Inder village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir where there was a marriage function of the son of NC leader.

Abdullah said that there was love on one side and pressure on the other side and whatever politics will be done now if religions are used in it, I hope that the people of India will not want the fight of sects.

“Elections will be held tomorrow, if not in the Valley and it is hoped that the status of Jammu and Kashmir will also be restored. He said that the purpose of Bharat Jodu Yatra was to meet religions,” he said.

On G20, he said that it will boost tourism and soon its meetings will continue to be held in Kashmir.

He criticised the Government for increasing air fare as it will discourage tourists from visiting the Kashmir. “The air fare has been increased, so how did the tourists come here?” he asked.

On this occasion a political activist of Apni Party Muhammad Ayub joined the National Conference and the function was also attended by Dr. Mustafa Kamal, Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoudi, General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar National Conference, Pulwama, District President, Ghulam Muhyiddin Mir.