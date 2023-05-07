Mayor reiterates to clear Jammu from plastic, polythene within month

Campaign reaches Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: The Mayor of Jammu City, Rajinder Sharma took the ongoing anti-polythene campaign to Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shastri Nagar and educated the students on the importance of shifting from polythene carry bags to bio-degradable carry bags.

Students of these schools assured to discard polythene from their homes from today onwards and then they will motivate their neighbours and others for the same.

They took the pledge to make the change and said that by involving students in the campaign Mayor intends to improve environmental conditions for better health to humans and shows his sincerity by involving the public participation in the campaign.

The Mayor expressed confidence with that such highly-spirited students supporting the campaign, Jammu will be free from polythene and plastic made things within a month.

He also talked on importance of hard work and self-confidence to achieve success and informed that presently Jammu is worst hit by massive use of polythene carry bags and plastic which has caused lot of land pollution and chocked drains which cause floods even after slight rainfall in the city.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm of the students for the campaign.

Billawaria said that public participation ensures success to any campaign.

JMC Councillor from Congress, Bhanu Mahajan said when there is a mission with direction, awareness, alternate and enforcement then the success rate remains 100 per cent.

On this occasion students of these Schools also organized a debate on ‘Hazards of poly-bags’ wherein the winners were given certificates.

At Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Principal Ravinder Kour distributed certificates and the first place was achieved by Radha Gupta, second by Arshdeep Kour while the third position was won by Tania Sharma and Palakpreet Kour.

At Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar, Principal Adarsh Bala and Vice Principal, Rabia Batool gave certificates to the winners and the first place was achieved by Vansh, second by Ishaan while the third position was scored by Sujal and Vikram.