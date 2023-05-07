JKMEF holds delegates’ conference, re-elects Sudhan as new president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) today organized a one-day delegates’ conference, here at Press Club during which the old body of the Federation was dissolved and Sushil Sudhan was unanimously re-elected as president of the new body.

The new president was authorized to frame core committee and appoint new provincial body for smooth functioning of the Federation within shortest possible time. The Federation also pledged that it will work tirelessly towards achieving the objective.

During the conference, the Federation passed resolutions that it will take all necessary steps to solve long pending salary issue of FMPHW and other staff working under 2211 head, and creation of posts of district pharmacy officer and block pharmacy officer.

The resolutions were also passed to raise voice for risk allowance in favour of medical employees, expressing concern over the non filling of posts of DHS and Director Family Welfare, and raise voice for implementation of old pension scheme on the analogy of other states.

Others who participated in the conference were Jarnail Singh, Anita Bhagat, Pawan Singh Jamwal, Parfulat Singh, Ch Aslam, Jaswinder Singh, Mohd Nadeem, Harpal Singh, Dr SS Sambyal, Sukhdev Dogra, Deepak Jamwal, Sajjad Ali Khan, Mansur Doolwal, Hushyar Singh Rakwal, Surinder Singh, Fazeel Malik, Neeraj Malagar, Kuldeep Dabgotra, Banu Partap and Bharat Bushan Bhagat.