Welfare of Gujjars, Bakkerwals first priority of Narendra Modi: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana has said that welfare of Gujjars, Bakkerwal and Pasmanda Samaj is the first priority of PM Narendra Modi led Government. He said Gujjar’s nationalism and commitment to the secular ideals is unquestionable.

Addressing a massive gathering at Gujjar Basti Rajpura, Kanachak on international border, Gulam Ali said that Gujjars and Bakkerwals are a hardworking community and toil day and night to make both ends meet. He said there are black sheep in every community but whole community should not be branded as such. He further said that PM Narendra Modi has introduced more than 70 schemes for the welfare of Pasmanda Samaj besides providing political reservation to ST community in J&K.

Gulam Ali said that it is only BJP which has provided justice to Gujjars while others used them for vote bank politics for seven decades. He said that Gujjars voted for Congress, NC, PDP for 70 years but for a few select families, the fate of common Gujjars, SCs, STs and other socially backward classes remained the same. “Gujjars should make a distinction between their well wishers and their enemies,” said Gulam Ali, adding “Government of India has opened Gujjar, Bakkerwal, SC Hostels and is providing every facility to educate the Pasmandas. We should take the benefit of Government schemes.”

Appreciating the cooperation between the nationalist Gujjars and security forces, he said that Gujjars sacrificed about 6000 lives in combating terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan. Government of India too is proud of their contribution. He said that Hindu-Muslim, Gujjars affinity is known all over India and his nomination as MP is being celebrated by all.

Locals also narrated their difficulties and problems including bad road conditions, movement permission, health care facilities and absence of school in the area.

Khatana assured to take up the issues with the concerned authorities and directed SDPO Domana Vishal Shoor to resolve the issue of movement immediately.