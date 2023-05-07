Development of rural areas BJP’s top priority: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha constituency along with Keshav Dutt, DDC Chairman, DDC Shilpa Dubey, former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga, MC Vijaypur chairman, Ganesh Sharma, Senior BJP leader, Jai Sharma and others visited village Thalori Camp Panchayat, Channi Manhasan and Tarore in Vijaypur Assembly constituency and sanctioned development works there.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering present said that Bharatiya Janata Party is working on the agenda of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas and to develop rural areas is party’s priority. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has launched various public welfare schemes to uplift the poor class of the society. He interacted with 1971 Chhamb displaced persons at Thalori camp and shared his experiences with them. He said that its only the BJP lead Government at centre which feels the pain of refugees and thought for their welfare. He said that Abrogation of Article 370 & 35A from the erstwhile State was the great decision which has brighten the future of displaced persons.

A demand for construction of Community Hall was raised at village Thalori camp as two panchayats and many wards are connected through this area and they will be benefited through this Hall.

Jugal, while listening the demands of the local people sanctioned Rs ten lac from his member of Parliament Local Area Development Funds for construction of Community Hall at village Thalori camp. Keshav Dutt, DDC Chairman, Samba said that BJP led Government at Centre has established democracy to the grass root level and established 3-tier system. Shilpa Dubey complimented Member of Parliament and DDC Chairman for visiting village Thalori Camp and Tarore and also announced Rs five lac for construction of Community Hall at Thalori Camp in addition.

Chander Prakash Ganga former Minister threw light on the development works done by Bharatiya Janata Party in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency. He said that previous governments always neglected rural development and never tried to empower Panchayati Raj to empower people at ground level. He said that its the time to strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to make India Vishaw Guru.

Mandal president BJP Ajay Sharma, Attresh Dutta, senior BJP leaders, Shashi Pal Vaid, Amit Dubey, Arun Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, Ankush Jamwal of Yuva Morcha and others were also present.