Mayor kick starts development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta along with Surinder Choudhary, Councillor of Ward number 29, today kick started the construction work of lane number 4-C at Upper Shiv Nagar Jammu of Ward number 33 by way of laying of paver tiles.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that it was the long pending demand of the locals which had been delayed due to lockdown and corona virus pandemic. Due to deteriorated condition of the lane, the passersby were facing great hardships while walking through the area and the work has been started today with an allotted amount of Rs 4.37 lacs, he added and directed the concerned Engineers to complete the work within the stipulated time frame by applying best quality construction material for its long durability and upto the satisfaction of locals well before upcoming rainy seasons.

Ashish Bhasin, Assistant Executive Engineer; Sushil Mangotra, Junior Engineer alongwith Supervisory staff of Engineering Division II JMC, concerned contractor and other prominent inhabitants of the ward were present on the occasion.

Besides this, Mayor along with Deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma and Narinder Jamwal, Chairman Public Health & Sanitation Committee JMC also visited ward number 70 and kick started the remodeling, beautification and other allied works in the park situated at Sector F, Sainik Colony Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that lot of initiatives have been taken by the Sainik Colony society members as well as JMC for developing all the parks of the locality and now under the project “My Town My Pride” the JMC has already released an amount of Rs 59 lacs for overall development of park which includes construction of new entrance gate, renovation of boundary wall, establishment of a well furnished Kanope, overall filling of the park, construction of water tank as well as installation of statue of Shoyra Chakra recipient Subedar Major Nain Singh who scarified his life while fighting bravely with the enemies of the country.

S Ajeet Singh Chopra, Joint Commission (Works); Satish Kumar Langer, Executive Engineer; Khaleed Iqbal, Assistant Executive Engineer Division IV, concerned Junior Engineer of the Division as well as family members of Subedar Major Nain Singh and prominent inhabitants of Sainik Colony were present during the tour.