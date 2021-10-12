Massive crackdown continues, 5 TRF militants killed

2 TRF militants responsible for target killings eliminated: IGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: As the massive crackdown against militants responsible for the killing of civilians continued in Kashmir, five militants belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed today including one who killed a non-local vendor in Srinagar last week.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Excelsior that five local militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)- TRF were killed in two separate gun battles in Kashmir today. Click here to watch video

He said that killed militants include Mukhtar Shah, who was involved in the targeted killing of non-local hawker, Virendra Paswan of Bihar, at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. “The militant from Ganderbal shifted to Shopian after carrying out the killing”, he added.

The IGP said that earlier, a TRF militant involved in the killing of a driver was killed in Bandipora. He said that so far two militants who were involved in the target killings have been eliminated.

A Police official said that last evening on a specific information about the presence of militants a joint team of security forces including Police, 34 RR and CRPF launched a search operation in Tulran, Imamsahib and Feripora areas of Shopian district.

He said that after the presence of militants got ascertained at Tulran, they were given repeated surrender offers but hiding militants fired upon security forces who retaliated leading to an encounter.

“After initial exchange of fire, the operation was called off due to darkness. However, cordon was intact and the operation resumed this morning after militants again rejected surrender offers,” the official said, adding that in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed.

They have been identified as Danish Hussain Dar resident of Ray Kapren Shopian, Yawar Hussain Naikoo, resident of Pahlipora and Mukhtar Ahmed Shah resident of Sindbal, Ganderbal. As per police records, the killed militants were linked with LeT outfit (TRF) and remained part of groups involved in several cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

At Feripora, cordon and search operation was suspended throughout the night and contact with hiding militants was established this morning.

Militants were given ample time for surrender who rejected surrender offers and fired upon security forces. In the ensuing gunfight, two local militants were killed.

They have been identified as Ubaid Ahmad Dar resident of Ray Kapren and Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo, resident of Braripora. As per police records, both the killed militants were linked to LeT and involved in several cases.