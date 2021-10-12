Bhalessa XI beats Asrarya Bhalessa in BPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Oct 12: Bhalessa XI trounced Asrarya Bhalessa in the Bhalessa Premier League (BPL), organised by Youth Club of Bhalessa at Sports Stadium Bhalessa, here today.

Former MLA Daleep Singh Parihar was the chief guest, while Sandhya Gupta chairman Women Club Meri Pehchan was the guest of honour and chief organiser of the BPL Asrar-ul Haq Zargar, general secretary YCCB, Jalal Din Wani, Abid Zargar, Mohd Ayoub and many others present during the event.

Asrarya Bhalessa won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 115 runs in the stipulated18 overs, whereas the Bhalessa XI won the match in 15.3 overs.

About 70 teams from different parts of the J&K participated in the League.