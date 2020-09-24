Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle subscription program for individuals in Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru

NEW DELHI : The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has launched its vehicle subscription program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, for individuals in Delhi, NCR region (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru.

The company plans to roll out this program in up to 60 cities in the next two to three years.

The company has partnered ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

Through this service, customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA, it added.

“Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance,” it said.

Customers can select subscription duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months and pay a monthly subscription charge starting Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade the vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

Under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a customer can choose white number plate for which the vehicle will be registered in her/his name or black number plate with the vehicle registered in the name of ORIX.

“The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance,” MSIL Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to customers, he said adding, “progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.”

Srivastava said the vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers a huge untapped potential. Globally, penetration of such leasing programmes varies between 5 per cent and 30 per cent.

ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said, “Maruti Suzuki is an aspirational brand and we believe this partnership of two industry leaders will enable us to fulfil many dreams through our innovative and curated car subscription options.”

This new service is part of the company’s strategy to work with industry leaders like Maruti Suzuki with products that create a better customer experience and newer ownership and usage channels, he added. (AGENCIES)