Employment Sept 24, 2020

Urgently Required

MRI/CT Scan/ X-Ray

Technicians

For well reputed Diagnostic Centre

8899768758

Urgently Required

ACCOUNTS TEACHER (F)

WELL KNOWN AS

TALLY BUSY GST

SALARY 7000 TO 8500

TIMING

8.30 AM TO 5 PM.

BARI BRAHMANA

CALL: 7006177054

Telecaller Required

FOR CALLCENTRE JOB

EXCELLENT FLUENCY IN

ENGLISH IS MUST

NIGHT SHIFT, 5 DAYS A WEEK

PROPER TRAINING WILL BE GIVEN

LOCATION : Miran Sahib

CONTACT: 9797535863

Part Time Vacancy

Female Computer Operator is required for Service Center of MNC from 3.00 PM to 6 PM in Talab Tillo Jammu. Candidate from Talab Tillo will be preffered.

Contact

94191-89548

78899-16360

94192-43903

“Defense SSB Interview Training’’

(1) One on one full inside & outside training

(2) All leadership Aspects

(3) Full personality development

(4) Intelligence development

“Contact Mr Kandeel Gupta

(MBA, PGD in Banking, B. Tech-IT)

Attempted SSB 16 times,So have diverse knowledge’’

M No. 9149528840, 9419203350, 9682142769