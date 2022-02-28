Manmohan demands adequate compensation for land coming in NH widening

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 28: Reacting to widening of highway along NH 44 at Supwal, All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS) president, Ch. Manmohan Singh has appealed to the Government to either change the alignment of the highway or ensure compensation four times the market value of the property which is coming under the project.

Addressing a meeting of Jat community members at Supwal, Manmohan Singh said that Jats are already passing through bad times since their migration from Chhamb in 1965 and 1971 as ownerships rights of custodian land allotted to the displaced families are still pending and now this new trouble has struck them.

A large number of people took part in the meeting organized by Sarpanch Parveen Choudhary who asserted that the land coming under highway widening mostly belong to Jat community members who are already facing hardships.

Manmohan Singh said that he has already taken up the matter with Divisional Commissioner Jammu who has assured to take up the issue with concerned quarters in the government.

Issue of OBC status to Jats in J&K was also raised and resentment was shown to the changes made in the revised Draft Report presented by the Delimitation Commission with claims that Jats have been denied rights in Ramgarh and Suchetgarh constituencies despite having a resounding majority there.