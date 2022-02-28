Army distributes gifts among ex-servicemen’s widows

Excelsior Correspondent

jammu, Feb 28 : Continuing its outreach efforts to help and support widows of ex servicemen in the border areas of akhnoor, MANAWAR YODHA BRIGADE/ CROSSED SWORD DIVISION distributed gift hampers to 25 widows at village Hamirpur Sidhar today.

The aim was to honour and resolve the problems of widows which they usually face after the demise of their husbands.

The grievances of the widows were taken on the Redressel Grievance Form and assurance was given to resolve those problems on priority and as a token of respect , a gift hamper was distributed to all the widows.

The dedicated effort of Indian Army have been well appreciated and got overwhelming support from the widows. They expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army.