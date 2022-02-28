In situ promotion to 105 policemen approved

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 28: The Departmental Promotion Committee today approved In-situ promotion in favour of 105 police personnel of Pulwama & Ganderbal which has been subsequently ordered by the respective SSPs.

The promotees have completed their nine years of satisfactory service in one rank and are stagnant in a particular grade, police said

SSP Pulwama Shri Gh Jeelani Wani-JKPS has ordered In-situ promotion in favour of 30 officials of District Police Pulwama which include 28 Constables and 02 Followers. SSP Pulwama congratulated all the promoted officials and their family members for this achievement and expressed hope that they will strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and the maintenance of peace and public order.

Similarly, police said, SSP Ganderbal Shri Nikhil Borkar-IPS ordered in-situ promotion in respect of 75 Police Personnels which include 72 Constables, 01 Selection Grade Constable and 02 Followers. SSP Ganderbal, on this occasion, felicitated the promoted officials and pinned hope on them that they would strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and maintenance of peace and public order.