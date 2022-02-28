National narco detection K9 pool to be raised with 70 dogs in first go

NEW DELHI, Feb 28:

India will soon have a ‘national narco canine pool’ with 70 dogs of various breeds being trained by experts to sniff out drugs in various operational scenarios, officials said.

The pool of narcotics detection dogs (NDDs) will be raised in collaboration with the K9 (canine) cell of the Union home ministry, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG).

The plan was first mooted during a review conducted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year on the overall narcotics, drug abuse and trafficking scenario in the country.

The national narco canine pool will initially start with raising a unit of about 70 dogs that will be posted with the NCB across its various field units in the country, an official involved in the exercise told PTI.

This plan also aims to train NDDs and narcotics detection dog teams for various state government agencies and counter-narcotics units, as per requirement, he said.

This will be the first time that India will have a national pool of narcotics detection dogs who can be deployed for sniffing out contraband that come in large shipments at sea ports, airports and cross-border land stations and even large trucks and vehicles plying cross-country, a second officer said.

The second officer added that the narcotics canines will be drawn from various local and foreign breeds, and they will be essentially deployed to test drugs like marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA and ecstacy among others. (PTI)