ADGP Jamwal visits 7th Btn Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: After designation of JKAP 7th Battalion as a Security Battalion and vesting of its operational and administrative control with the Security Wing, Dr S D Singh Jamwal- Addl DGP Security, J&K, Jammu today visited Battalion Hqrs at Channi Himat Jammu to have a first-hand account of Battalion affairs, its working condition, accommodation etc.

He was received by Sunil Raj, SSP- Commandant and other officers of the Battalion. Sunil Raj gave a brief introduction and resume of his unit. The programme was graced by many senior officers/Jawans of the Battalion.

On this occasion, Magazine Guard Room and the Badminton Turf Ground, which have been created on self help basis at Battalion Headquarters, were inaugurated.

Later the Addl DGP took a darbar of Jawans. During the Darbar, the administrative matters were threadbare discussed. The officers/men were assured that their genuine issues will be redressed on merit.

Speaking on the occasion, ADGP emphasized upon to work with dedication and sincerity and always come up to the expectations of the people.