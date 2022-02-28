More than 311 Kanal State land retrieved

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Tehsildar Maira Mandrian retrieved more than 311 Kanal State land worth Rs 8.4 crores at village Manoha, here today.

Tehsildar Maira Mandrian, Mamta Sudershan, along with her Revenue staff, retrieved 311 Kanal 4 Marla State land in Khasra number 311 village Manoha Tehsil Maira Mandrian worth Rs 8.4 crores as per stamp duty rates.

Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg, a joint team of Revenue officials started the operation of evicting land with the assistance of Police and finally took over possession of land after a day long drive. The department also installed the signboards there stating State land.

The operation was conducted in continuation to the massive drive initiated by district administration Jammu to vacate encroached State land.

Stating that a massive exercise is underway in the district to remove all encroachments on the State land, the authorities appealed to people to restrain from making any encroachments on the parcels of land belonging to the State.