I&C Deptt clears 40 cases in DPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: For the first time, 40 cases were cleared in the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting conducted by Directorate of Industries and Commerce (I&C), Jammu.

In the DPC, one was confirmed as Section Officer, two confirmed as Head Assistants and four confirmed as Class-IV. In addition, Loan Supervisor and Manager Central Market were also promoted as IPOs. Block Investigators and Industrial Promotion Officers were also confirmed in their respective grades.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra said that the DPC of the employees will be conducted at regular intervals to ensure that there is no stagnation in the Department. She asked the employees to perform their duties with more dedication and devotion.

The employees I&C Department today felicitated Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu for conducting the DPC meeting. Joint Director, Amit Varmani and Administrative Officer Neha Bakshi were also felicitated.