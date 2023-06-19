Man killed by neighbours over land dispute

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 19: An alleged land dispute with neighbours led to brutal murder of a person in Khabla area under the jurisdiction of Thannamandi Police Station, here yesterday.

Acting swiftly, Police have arrested five accused, who include three brother and a father-son duo while three others were still at large.

The deceased, identified as Shafiq Ahmed, resident of Khablan, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons and later he succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital Rajouri.

According to the information received from the police, there was a land dispute between the deceased and his neighbors Mohammad Taj and Basharat Hussain for the last several years and the matter had reached the court.

Sharing details about the incident, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that on 18th of June, a case FIR No 82/2023, under section 307/323/147 IPC was registered in Thannamandi Police Station after receipt of written complaint by Nagina Akhtar wife of Shafiq Ahmed, about murderous assault on her husband. Eight persons namely Mohd Taj, son of Bir Mohd; his three sons Javed Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Ashfaq Ahmed; Qamar Bhatti, son of Javed Iqbal; Mohd Farooq son of Basharat Hussain; Mohd Jameel son of Basharat Hussain and Mohd Zaman son of Basharat Hussain were booked in the case.

SSP Rajouri further informed that victim Shafiq Ahmed was hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but he succumbed to injuries after which section 302 IPC was incorporated in the already registered case.

Following death of the victim during treatment, special police teams headed by SDPO Thannamandi Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and SHO Thannamandi Azhar Hilal conducted series of raids at various locations and arrested five accused persons namely Mohd Taj, his son Javed Ahmed; Mohd Farooq, his brothers Mohd Jameel and Mohd Zaman.

Other three accused were still at large while have been deputed to arrest them, said the SSP Rajouri, adding that prima facie some land dispute is suspected to be one cause of this murder while further investigation as well as legal proceedings are going on into the matter.