Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 42nd BoDs meet of SC/ST/BC Corpn

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired the 42nd Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Development Corporation (JKSCSTBCDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda; Managing Director, National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, Prabhat Kumar; Managing Director, JKSCSTBCDC, Ulfat Jabeen, representatives of finance department, National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and other members of the board, both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, several key agenda items were addressed including financial performance, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms and identification of potential areas for further growth and development of the corporation. The Board also held in-depth deliberation on Action Taken Report of decisions taken in previous Board of Directors meeting.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that JKSCSTBCDC has been established with a vision to uplift the marginalized communities and promote inclusive growth. It plays a crucial role in implementing government schemes and welfare programs for the betterment of these communities, he added. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment towards welfare and development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

Advisor impressed upon the management of the corporation to identify more beneficiaries during this financial year so that maximum people can take benefit of schemes implemented by the Corporation. He also delved upon them to make a concrete plan for making recoveries of loans from defaulters.

During the meeting, the BoDs took some significant decisions for improving the overall functioning of the corporation.

The Board approved the draft accounts for the Financial Years 2021 and 2022 and also authorised the Managing Director of JKSCSTBCDC to file e-forms with Registrar of Companies. The Board also decided to charge interest as per the apex corporation, from beneficiaries.

The BoDs also asked corporation to establish a software in collaboration with J&K Bank for loan management of the beneficiaries.