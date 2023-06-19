BJP Govt brought various welfare schemes for farmers: Jugal

Modi restored peace on borders: Sukhnandan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu along with former Minister Sukhnandan Kumar, DDC, Balbir Lal, BDC, Surinder Bhagat, Chairman MC, Gho Manhasa, Jatinder Singh, district president, BJP Omi Khajuria, Abhinav Sharma advocate, Rajinder Chib and others today visited Jhiri, Panjore, Gajanso, Galwadechak, Mandal Phallian in Marh constituency and held public meetings and Kissan Sammellan under Sampark Se Smarthan.

Jugal Kishore Sharma listened to the problems being faced by the farmers. They informed him that due to climatic change and shortage of water in rivers they are suffering a great problem in crop cultivation. Jugal assured them that soon their problem would be resolved.

He, while addressing the farmers and public in Larbharthi Sammellans at Panjore and Gajansoo said that BJP led Government in Center under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working hard for betterment of farmers. Many schemes have been launched like Pradhanmantri Fasal Bhima Yojna, PM Kissan Nidhi, Kissan Suvidha Kendras and Bharat Khad. He said that in previous governments few cases are seen under IAY per block but now in Modi Government many cases are sanctioned per Panchayats. He said that under Ayushman Bharat a number of people are getting benefits whosoever required.

In UPA Government ceasefire violations were seen but peace is now maintained which greatly helped farmers in cultivation, he added.

Former Minister, Sukhanadan Choudhary said that in UPA Government borders remained disturbed in most of the time and farmers’ had to face many difficulties but in Modi Government peace is maintained and farmers are happy. He said that shortage of water in the river is the major problem of farmers and it should be re-addressed soon.

Mandal presidents, Vikram Singh, VC MC Gho Manhasan Krishan Lal, senior leaders BJP Ajay Sharma, Vikas Choudhary, Rekha Rani, Vandana Kumari, Sadiq Hussat, Yuvraj Singh,Deepak Pandey, Buvnesh Mehta, Amit Singh, Billu Angral, Sarpanch, Mulkh Raj, Shiv Slaria, Tilak Raj Choudhary, Balbir Singh, Sham Lal, Parshotam, Daljeet, Narinder Singh, Panches and others were also present on the occasion.