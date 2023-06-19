Mayor for new township at Bajalta, takes up issue with Puri

‘Emergency meeting held to restore power’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today said that a comprehensive planning is needed for next 20 years in view of fast expansion of Jammu city due to rapid urbanisation.

Talking to reporters here, today he said the issue was taken up by him with Union Minister for Housing Urban Affairs, Oil and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and it was demanded that a new township for Jammu be established at Bajalta.

“As Bajalta is a barren land so there is no need to disturb fertile land of Jammu for residential purpose and Bajalta is also near to Jammu city and people may get all the facilities there with an ease,” Sharma said.

He also said that other issues taken with the Union Minister were solution to the problem of vehicle parking for which he suggested that multi-tier parking facility be sanctioned at all the prominent crematorium of the city.

“Also electrical crematorium need to replace the conventional ones as wood will not be available in future in such a large quantity ,” he maintained, adding that even at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground about 3000 vehicles can be parked while similar parking facilities shall also be made at Shastri Nagar, Channi Himmat and Shakti Nagar cremation grounds.

Mayor complimented DDC Chairmen, DDC members, BDC Chairmen, Chaimen and presidents of Councils and Committees, Councillors, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CAIT, principals of various schools and colleges, media promoters and prominent citizens etc for the successful launching of biodegradable carry bags few days back during a programme organized by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Meanwhile in a mid-night decision, Rajinder Sharma while chairing the emergency meeting of newly formed Tree Authority of JMC directed the officials to immediately remove fallen trees after the storm last night which led uprooting of electric poles thereby leading to blackout in the city.

During meeting the Mayor asked tree officers to get the fallen trees removed immediately so that the snapped electricity in the city can be restored.

The Mayor also issued instructions for clubbing

Horticulture Department with Tree Authority so that the trees in the city can be numbered, cut and planted with an ease while earlier such works were done by the Health and Sanitation Wing of JMC.

The Mayor informed that streamlining of JMC and its services is being done and this is a step in that regard. “Now the prompt decision making will be done in connection of the trees by the Tree Officer.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner, (R&E), Rakesh Gupta; Joint Commissioner (H&S), Kulbhushan Khajuria, DFO Social Forestry as Tree Officer, Alok Maurya and DFO Urban Forestry Jammu, Sunil Singh.