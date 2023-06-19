LG inaugurates ‘J&K Bank on Wheels’ in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: In a first, J&K Bank today dedicated two Mobile Branches – ‘J&K Bank on Wheels’ – for public of Ladakh that will extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of the UT.

LG Ladakh, Dr. (Brig.) B.D Mishra inaugurated the two Mobile Branches at iconic Leh Gate today in the presence of J&K Bank MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash; Deputy CEC (LAHDC, Leh), Tsering Angchuk; Executive Councillors (LAHDC, Leh)-Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Ghulam Mehdi; DC (Leh), Bala Sahib Susey; Bank’s Executive Director, Sudhir Gupta; Directors on the Bank’s Board and Zonal Head (Ladakh), Angchuk Dorjey amid a gathering of customers besides senior officials of Ladakh administration and the Bank.

While commending the historic role of J&K Bank in the economic development especially financial inclusion in the UT of Ladakh, LG Mishra congratulated the Bank for launching the unique service for the people of Ladakh.

In his remarks after inauguration, the LG said, “I am immensely pleased today to have launched J&K Bank’s Mobile Banking Branches – a new and unique service for the people living in remote and unbanked areas. There cannot be a better service than this to ensure that those who cannot travel to branches because of distance and difficulties will now enjoy all type of banking facilities right at their doorsteps conveniently through these mobile branches.”

MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash expressed his gratitude to the LG for dedicating Bank’s Mobile Branches to the people belonging to remote and unbanked areas.

He also thanked Ladakh administration for continued support and said, “These two Mobile Branches have been specially commissioned to cover those remote and unbanked areas of the UT and take care of all their banking needs.”

“In addition to 37 full-fledged branches, we have already established 35 Easy Banking Units and 54 ATMs throughout Ladakh, ensuring access to banking facilities even in extremely remote areas like Chumur which is the highest touch-point in Ladakh. We remain committed to provide best banking and financial services to the people while extending our outreach to all parts of the region,” he continued.