LG chairs high level meeting to review preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting today to take stock of the preparedness of departments and concerned agencies for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, senior officials of SASB, BRO and representatives of telecommunication service providers.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks by BRO; installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches; snow clearance; installation of Army Tents and strengthening of Telecommunication connectivity.

The Lt Governor directed the telecom service providers to enhance the network connectivity and increase the bandwidth along the yatra route.

He also took stock of the works taken up by the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

The Lt Governor directed for higher resource mobilization and increasing the manpower to ensure the completion of all related works well before the commencement of the yatra.

Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and senior officials of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.