GMC-J gets recognition as Palliative Care Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: A program was organised at Govt Medical College, Jammu where the institute was recognized as Palliative Care Training Centre under Cancer Treatment (CTC) Centres in India. The declaration was made by Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia and Pain & Palliative Care, AIIMS, New Delhi who was the guest of honour for the event.

The session was chaired by Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean, GMC Jammu who thanked Dr Bhatnagar for her efforts to establish Palliative care services in Medical College, Jammu.

The event was organized by Palliative Care Team, GMC Jammu headed by Dr Anju Jamwal (HoD), Anaesthesia) along with Dr Rajesh Mahajan (Prof. Anaesthesia, Dr. Shabnam Choudhary (Prof. Pharmacology), Dr. Naine Bhadrala (Asosciate Prof Anaesthesia), Dr Shruti Gupta (Asstt Prof Anesthesia), Dr Neha Sharma (Asst Prof Anaesthesia) and Dr Rajdeep Kour (Asst Prof Anaesthesia).

Senior faculty members including Dr Ashutosh Gupta (HoD),Rradiotherapy), Dr Anita Vij Kohli (president ISA Jammu branch), Dr Madan Lal Katoch, (Prof Anaesthesia) and residents of the various departments attended the program.

The team was applauded by Dr Sushma Bhatnagar and Dr Shashi Sudhan for their efforts of rendering Palliative care services which include OPD on daily basis and a dedicated Palliative care ward for patients suffering from Cancer and other debilitating disease, life limiting illness. Further, a 24 hour helpline number is also available for cancer patients for round the clock palliative and supportive care services.