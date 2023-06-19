‘Summer Spark 2023’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: 5.7 Dance Academy has celebrated the excitement and enthusiasm of various fun activities of summer by organizing a nine day long summer camp ‘Summer Spark 2023’. The summer camp was held from June 9 to 18 June in Udheywala, Bohri, Jammu.

The dance academy had organized ten exhilarating activities which included dancing, painting, pottery, personality development, public speaking, yoga, handwriting improvement, street play, aerobics and nukkad natak where students from grades 1 to 9 took part wholeheartedly.

Each student was allowed to take part in a maximum of two activities. Students from different schools registered and took part in several camp activities from music, dancing, movies, cooking, splash pool and many more that were integrated into the theme ‘Seasons’. The children enjoyed the activities of this summer camp. These activities were educational, social and physical which aided in the holistic development of the students as well as helped them to create or discover something they were interested in.

Mahi. Khushi, Vitasta, Pari, Riya, Myra, Nandani, Sudhanshu and Rsuhil were felicitated for their wonderful performances during the summer camp.

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Rohit Koul, Director and CEO People’s Hut Foundation was the chief guest. He said, “I am very happy to see the gleeful and enthusiastic participation from the students. Such initiatives can immensely create a positive impact on children’s physical and mental growth, and give them a scope to break free of the ordinary, attain clarity of thoughts, make new friends and learn to cherish their creativity.

Amardeep Singh, Chairman Diva Group and Vinayak Institute of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences who was invited as a guest of honour conveyed his appreciation to the students and concerned teachers. Parveen Choudhary, founder RSHMI Foundation was invited as a Special Guest addressed the audience by congratulating everyone present for putting in their sincere efforts, working diligently to make the event a success.

The Choreographer of 5.7 Dance Academy, Sumneet Bhardwaj and Directors of 5.7 Dance Academy, Vimal Koul and Komal Koul expressed their gratitude to the parents for having reposed their trust in the academy and allowing their children to participate.