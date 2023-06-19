Unite against divisive forces: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked people to unite against the divisive forces that are trying to disenfranchise them of their identity, land and resources.

Talking to media on the side-lines of a private function at Gasoo, Batapora Hazratbal Dr Farooq said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment.”

Party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Political Advisor Mudassar Shahmiri, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar accompanied the party President to the function.

Dr Farooq emphasized the value of preserving J&K’s diversity and its unity in diversity. “It becomes all the more important to preserve our culture, language and traditions in our families in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it. I am sure that people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu Muslim, Shia-Suni, Bareli Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems let alone restoration of our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” he said.

He further said that Jammu & Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference will never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term, electoral and political gains.