Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Rajouri; Family Suspects Foul Play

Rajouri, Mar 30: A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chakli area of Rajouri on Monday, with family members alleging foul play.

Official sources said that the deceased has been identified as Aman Sharma, a resident of Chakli.

His body was found lying beneath the Chakli bridge, following which police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The body has been shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation. (KNC)