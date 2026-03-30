Centre Allocates PDS Kerosene To States, UTs In 60-Day Emergency Measure To Ease LPG Pressure

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: The Central government has made an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) kerosene to States and Union Territories for household use, introducing a 60-day emergency measure to ease pressure on cooking gas LPG.

The kerosene is to be used for cooking and lighting needs, according to an official order.

PDS kerosene will be reintroduced temporarily in 21 States and Union Territories that had previously been declared PDS SKO-free. The move is intended to ensure that households facing LPG constraints continue to have access to essential fuel for basic domestic requirements. (Agencies)