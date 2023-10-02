Man Arrested For Raping His Daughter In Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: J&K police arrested a man in Baramulla district of north Kashmir for allegedly raping his 19 -year-old daughter, police said on Monday.

They said Police Station Kreeri received written complaint from a girl stating therein that she was raped by her father, a resident of Kalantra Payeen, and is absconding from home.

On this complaint a case was registered in Police Station Kreeri under relevant sections of law.

“Police Station Kreeri utilizing all technical and human sources and with strenuous efforts traced the accused and arrested him in the instant case,” a police statement said.

They said further medico legal formalities were conducted of the girl and further investigation of the case is in progress. (AGENCIES)