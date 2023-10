NEW DELHI, Oct 2: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded Jammu and Kashmir for for 100% J&K UT villages achieving ODF Plus status in ‘Model’ category under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase-II.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X :

“Laudatory effort, for which I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a monumental step in our journey towards a cleaner and healthier India.”

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1708675123971235950