Man Arrested For Killing Wife To Marry Another Woman In J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Nov 4: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir so that he could marry a second time, police said on Saturday.

The victim Arti Devi was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Nandpur residence in Ramgarh area of Samba district on October 27, following which police launched inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of her death, a police spokesman said.

He said police conducted the inquest proceedings and post-mortem. After collecting evidence and police converted it into a murder case to nail the husband, Gurdeep Singh.

Singh was finally arrested, the spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation suggested that the motive behind committing the alleged murder was to eliminate his wife so that he could marry another woman he was in a relationship with.