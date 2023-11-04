CS Emphasizes On ‘Berozgar Mukht Pulwama’ While Reviewing Developmental Scenario Of The District

Directs for extending best facilities and infrastructure to the residents of the district

PULWAMA, Nov 4: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted a thorough review of the ongoing developmental projects and flagship initiatives taken up under different sectors in Pulwama District. The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the progress of various schemes and development projects in the District.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom; Heads of various departments; SSP Pulwama; SSP Awantipora and other Sectoral Officers of the District.

The review meeting was preceded by the inauguration of vital projects and laying of foundation stones of works amounting to a total of Rs. 30.28 Cr for the benefit of the vast population of this District.

On the occasion SBM waste collection hoopers were flagged off by Chief Secretary. He complimented for the ODF+ Model category Pulwama had achieved and urged public to make Pulwama garbage free. Subsequently, he inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing their achievements and initiatives. The event also included the recognition and felicitation of beneficiaries of various government schemes.

During this review meeting the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama presented a comprehensive sector-wise overview of the ongoing projects and flagship programmes of various departments in the district.

Chief Secretary took this occasion to scrutinize the status of ongoing projects, programs, flagship schemes, and even the financial progress for the current fiscal year.

Detailed deliberations were held about the functioning of various departments including Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Revenue, Agriculture, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti, Power, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMGSY, and PWD.

Key directives issued during the meeting included instructing the Agriculture Department to intensify crop cultivation and accelerate completion of infrastructure projects which are part of the National Saffron Mission, in view of its importance for the growth of the district.

The Animal Husbandry Department was directed to enhance milk processing capabilities, boosting the dairy sector’s crucial role in the district’s economy. The Cooperative Department was tasked with replicating central government initiatives for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in every Panchayat in Pulwama, with a focus on job creation for youth.

Sports Department was asked to intensify sports activities including indoor sports, besides opportunities for recreational activities and age specific sports of senior citizens and enhance women participation, in line with ‘Har Din Khel, Har Kisi Ke Liye Khel’.

Employment generation took center stage during this meeting with a strong emphasis on creating a “Berozgar Mukht Pulwama” through the formulation of a District Employment Plan, ensuring that opportunities of self-employment reach everyone in the district. Focus was laid on creation of District Export Plan to accelerate growth of per capita income and GDP of the District.

In the public health sector, the Chief Secretary called for universal screening of population for NCDs. The diseases beyond those covered under Ayushman Bhava were also delibrated upon to create a healthier and happier population here.

Completion of all JJM works and massive afforestation campaign to improve source sustainability of water was also discussed, in furtherance of ‘Wan Se Jal, Jal Se Jivan’, which shall also improve the overall environment in those areas.

Efficient solid waste management and the transformation of landfill sites into aesthetically pleasing areas were asked to be given priority, reflecting a commitment to a cleaner and more visually appealing environs in the district.

The Chief Secretary stressed on full implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), with special attention to accessing all installments from GOI, supporting various developmental projects.

Creation of a winter power management team was directed to ensure quality power supply as per schedule, essential for the comfort and productivity of Pulwama’s residents.

The importance of a dedicated District Tourism plan to showcase the district’s unique attractions and encourage tourism activities including the eco-tourism was also emphasized upon.

Addressing a pressing concern, the Chief Secretary urged intensifying the campaign for a “Nasha Mukht Pulwama.”

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of beautification of Pulwama and the creation of a District Cultural Plan and District Heritage Plan, preserving and showcasing Pulwama’s rich history and culture.

An interaction was later held with District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC)/PRI members and various delegations. Their concerns were heard and addressed, ensuring a shared approach to development of the area.

The comprehensive review and directives given by the Chief Secretary underscored the Government’s commitment in promoting sustainable development, and enriching the lives of people by ensuring all-round development of the district.