38 Vehicles Challaned, Driving Licenses Suspended For Traffic Violations In J&K’s Doda

DODA, Nov 4: In an intensive enforcement drive, 38 vehicles were issued challans for violating various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, here today. The drive was carried out under the direct guidance of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh and aimed at ensuring road safety and compliance to the traffic regulations.

The overall operation was conducted under the supervision of ARTO, Rajesh Gupta in collaboration with the police department

The operation was conducted on NH-244 up to the 9th kilometer, from the entry point of ASSAR by a Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) , led by C. M. Sharma, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and comprising Robin Parihar, MVI, Nitin Singh, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI), Arshid MVTA, and supporting staff.

The team checked 80 vehicles during the enforcement drive.

A significant number of these vehicles were found to be operating in violation of different provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The violations ranged from driving without the necessary license and using mobile phones while driving to lacking insurance coverage. As many as 38 challans were issued on the spot. The enforcement drive also resulted in the collection of Rs. 20,500 fine from compounded challans.