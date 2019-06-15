Makers of ‘Article 15’ releases romantic ballad ‘Naina Yeh’

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Article 15’ which is creating an immense buzz already among the audience ever since the actor was seen in a full-fledged cop avatar for the first time, has finally released the first romantic song titled, ‘Naina Yeh’.

The song stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar.

After releasing a hard-hitting trailer, and thought provoking posters, the makers have released the first romantic number from the film, which will showcase Ayushmann Khurrana’s love life.

The fresh chemistry of Ayushmann alongside Isha Talwar is sure to win millions of hearts where the two are seen romancing in the song. ‘Article 15’ is set to get a world premiere at the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown at the opening night. The film stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience through a social perspective.

The flick is set to release on June 28. (AGENCIES)