Urdu represents Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of India: Farooq

SRINAGAR: Asserting that Urdu is a representative language of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of India, former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there was a kind of communal mentality that is spreading a malicious propaganda about this language.

Dr Abdullah was speaking after inaugurating the 23rd All India Urdu book fair (Kul Hind Urdu Mela), organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), at the University of Kashmir.

President of the National Conference (NC) and MP from Srinagar Parliamentary constituency Dr Abdullah was chief guest on the occasion.

He said there was a kind of communal mentality that is spreading a malicious propaganda about Urdu language. ”Urdu never belonged to a particular sect or faith. Urdu is a representative language of Ganga-Jammuni Tahzeeb of India; the language has been watered by both Hindus and Muslims. The existence of Urdu language owes a lot to Munshi Prem Chand and others, he said. (AGENCIES)