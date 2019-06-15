Railways withdraws proposal to offer massage to passengers

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Saturday dropped its plan to offer massage services to passengers on board, days after a BJP MP wrote to Union Minister Piyush Goyal raising objections against the proposal.

In his letter to the Railway Minister, newly-elected Indore MP Shankar Lalwani had said it was against the Indian culture to provide massage services to passengers in the presence of fellow women travellers.

The Railways said in a statement Saturday that the proposal on providing head, neck and foot massages to passengers of 39 trains originating from Indore has been withdrawn.

“Proposal for introduction of head and/or foot massage services to be provided in the trains originating from Indore was initiated by Ratlam Division of Western Railways. As soon as this proposal came to the notice of higher authorities of Western Railways, it has been decided to withdraw this proposal of starting massage services in trains,” the statement said. (AGENCIES)