Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition From Terrorist Hideout In J&K’s Reasi

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 13: Security forces on Saturday recovered cache of arms and ammunition, including Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and explosives, from a terrorist hideout in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said that acting on the reliable information regarding presence of a hideout in Mahore sub division area, a joint operation was launched jointly by Police and Army in the Lancha area of Mahore to sanitise the area.

He added that during the search and cordon operation, security forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout in Lancha area of Shajroo.

The recovery included one tiffin IED with two electric detonators, two pistols, two magazines, 19 rounds of pistol, 400 grams of explosive powder, 40 rounds of AK 47, four pictures of LoC, five rounds sixer pistol, one electric detonator, six (9 volt) D C batteries, two lithium ion 12 volt batteries, two bundles of 40 meters electric wire, 5 meters plastic rope, one steel plate, steel glass, a bag and three torn bedsheets.

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mohita Sharma shared that joint operation with the army is still going on in the area of Mahore and security forces in Reasi are committed to neutralise any nefarious designs of anti-national elements.