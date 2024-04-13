J&K | LG Sinha Pays Tributes To General Zorawar Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Jammu, April 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to great warrior and military strategist General Zorawar Singh on his Birth Anniversary.

The Lt Governor laid wreath at the statue of General Zorawar Singh Ji at a commemorative event organized by J&K Ex-Services League. The Lt Governor said that General Zorawar Singh was a true national hero and remain a source of inspiration for the people across the country.

“The unparalleled courage, valour and dedication of one of the greatest military commanders of the world will continue to inspire the generations,” the Lt Governor said.

RR Swain, DGP; Maj Gen Gaurav Gautam, GoC 26 Infantry Division; Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.) President J&K Ex-Services League and other prominent personalities also paid their homage to General Zorawar Singh.