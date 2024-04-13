BSF DG Stresses On Further Strengthening The Anti-Infiltration Grid Along LoC

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, April 13: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal has stressed on further strengthening the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in close cooperation with the Army.

Agrawal said this during a meeting at Frontier headquarters of the Force at Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A spokesman of the Force said that BSF DG accompanied by Special Director General (DG) of BSF’s Western Command in Chandigarh Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, visited Kashmir Frontier between April 11 and 12 to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the force along the LoC as well as for the general election.

“During the visit, he held discussions with the senior BSF official at Frontier HQ Humhama, visited high altitude forward locations along the LoC,” the spokesman said.

Agarwal stressed on further strengthening the anti-infiltration grid on the LoC in close cooperation with the Army.

On LoC, the BSF works under Army’s operational control.