Mahajan Sabha organises langar for Shri Amarnath pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: The Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha organised a langar for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris here today.

Amid chanting of religious slogans like “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” by the Sadhus, the langar was inaugurated by Sabha’s President, Romesh Gupta, and Senior Vice-President, Shiv Partap Gupta.

A press statement said that the langar was organised under the overall supervision of Sanjay Mahajan, General Secretary of the Sabha. It said CP Gupta and Mukesh Mahajan have been looking after the press and protocol related arrangements in the Sabha campus while Balbir Gupta and Yash Pal Gupta are the incharge of the langar.

Romesh Chander Gupta, President of Mahajan Sabha, thanked Government for yet again providing an opportunity to the Sabha for the registration of the Shri Amarnath Yatris. According to him, Mahajan Sabha, with funds raised from donations of its office bearers, working committee members, and others, has been organising langar sewa for the past 15 years.

He said to continue the langar, people of Jammu have been assisting with cash and ration items for the past several years.

“Organising langar is not a one-man-show but result of the collective efforts. Every single penny donated for the noble cause will be fully utilised for the langar sewa,” he said, while making an appeal to the philanthropists to donate for the noble cause.

Sharing further plans of the Sabha, he said, “the langar facility would be inaugurated every other day by a different personality including the donors.” According to him, the donors can also donate the drinking water bottles in the langar.

Other VIPs of the communities who were present on the occasion included Harinder Gupta, Rajesh Choudhary, Dr Mohan Lal, Subash Gupta, Atul Gupta, Prabhu Dayal Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Kulbhushan Gupta, Ashok Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Rakesh Gupta, Arun Gupta, Shanti Parkash Gupta, Rajneesh Gupta, Dr Bimal Gupta, Krishan Lal Gupta, Satish Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Parshotam Gupta, Suresh Guopta, RC Gupta and others.