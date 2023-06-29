BJP has vision to take development to grass root level: MP Jugal Kishore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma today visited far flung village Sarangdhar Bhomag of Panchayat Lamsora in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency and held Labharthi Sammelan & Sampark Se Smarthan under party’s nationwide programme Mahajansampark Abhiyaan.

He was accompanied by former MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, Chairman MC Katra Shashi Gupta, Prabhari Arvind Gupta, District President BJP Rohit Dubey and others.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering, said that many welfare schemes have been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the poor class of the society. He said that very man standing last in the queue is getting benefit of these welfare schemes. He alleged that period from 2004 to 2014 was dark period in which development was stopped.

“Earlier, everything was being done in interest of the vote bank and corruption was on peak whereas after the formation of Modi Government in Center, all the developments projects are now have been started for benefit of common people,” said the BJP MP and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fame of India has spread worldwide.

Jugal Kishore said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s vision is to take development to the grass root level and this is evident from establishment of 3-tier system of Panchayati Raj in J&K for the first time in last 70 years with the result Panchayats were empowered.

He also pointed out that before 2014, only three to five IAY cases per Panchayat were sanctioned but now many cases are sanctioned and left outs are also covered on PMAY plus. He said that it’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched PM-Ujjwala & Ayushman Bharat like Schemes for development of people of every caste & creed.

Mandal President Pawan Singh, Tej Singh, Sarpanch Rekha Devi, Sarpanch Kaya Devi, N S Dyan Singh, senior leaders Buri Singh, Panches & others were also present on the occasions.