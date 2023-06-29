Farooq panicking people on UCC: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today accused NC Patron Dr Farooq Abdullah of unnecessarily panicking people on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

In a statement, Chugh said no other country in the world has different civil codes for different communities.

“Instead of appreciating the Modi Government for taking an initiative for one nation, Dr Farooq has been playing cheap politics with his irresponsible statements on UCC,” Chugh said, adding that the utterances of Abdullah have been unnecessarily panicking the people in the UT.

“The entire nation is in a mood to take the noble step. So Abdullah should realise the importance of reforms and support the Modi Government’s initiative,” he further said.