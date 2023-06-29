Good environment indispensable for healthy life: Rana

Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

BHALWAL June 29: Emphasising the crucial importance of maintaining the ecosystem for the overall good of humanity, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today recalled the relationship between human beings and ecology since the Vedic times, saying that a good environment is indispensable for a healthy life.

“Abuse of the ecosystem like extinction of plants and damage to biodiversity can prove disastrous for very existence of human race”, Rana said while addressing Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan at Seri Paanditan in Bhalwal here this afternoon in the presence of His Holiness Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri.

He lauded the mass campaign launched by Shastriji and underscored the need for reaching out to the people in a big way for generating awareness about maintaining ecological balance. The need for such an initiative is all thod e more imperative because of the depleting green gold and growing population. He said the relentless efforts of His Holiness Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri in spreading environmental awareness through religious awakening discourses is bound to have a lasting impact on the people and motivating them to be part of this noble mission for the greater good of humanity. The youth in particular should be engaged in such discourses to make them understand the crucial importance of a healthy and fit body for having a calm mind. Taking care of health is imperative before it is too late and to make it achievable, the awakening campaigns are of immense importance, he added.

“Shastri Ji has made a niche for himself in the wake of his selfless services to mankind and people of Jammu are blessed to have him here for carrying forward his noble mission”, Mr Rana said while complimenting him for organising eco-friendly and educative Sammelans, These will certainly help in generating mass awareness about the evils encountered by the society, especially on account of depleting forest resources and the other sources of environment degradation.

In his enlightening discourse at the Sammelan, Gangadhar Ji Shastri said congregational recitation of Vedic hymns energises the atmosphere, which leads to protection of the environment and bringing positive change in the minds of people. He stressed the need for taking good care of the earth and environment, which stand guarantee for a healthy human race.

“Even for worshiping God, healthy body and healthy mind is imperative, Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri observed

Urging the people, especially the youth for adopting a healthy lifestyle, Shastri Ji said health is the first and foremost prerequisite for a healthy society. He sought carving out of an enabling environment so that people lead a healthy and stressless life.

The Sammelan was marked by religious discourses Sant-kirtans by renowned saints and scholars.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Swami Vijay Prasharji, Gayatri Devi, Pradeep Shastri (Seri) and Janak Mahatama Ji Vrindavan Wale.