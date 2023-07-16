U.S, Jul 16: An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake
The quake which was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said. (Agencies)
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula Region, Tsunami Warning Issued
U.S, Jul 16: An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).