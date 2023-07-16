Leopard Captured In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Jul 16: A leopard was captured in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a wildlife department official said.

A trap was laid in remote Nalwah Ghat about a month back after locals reported frequent movement of the leopard from a nearby forest into the village and attacks on their animals, the official said.

The leopard’s capture came as a big relief to the villagers.

The iron traps set up in the village have not been removed as some more leopards are roaming in the area, the official said.